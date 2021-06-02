Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Grace Saint Francis, last known address of 108 Fairfield Street Saint Albans, VT 05478 has a past due balance of $648.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 1/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/6/20 the contents of unit #283 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.
Merissa Bushey, last known address of 30 Pine Street South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $537.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 02/28/2021. To cover this debt, per lease dated 11/25/2015 the contents of unit #097 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.
Wesley Mercy, last known address of 93 Mabel way South Hero, VT 05486 has a past due balance of $1,050.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/2020. To cover this debt, per lease dated 03/11/2020 the contents of unit #212 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.
Timothy Stillwagon, last known address of 20 West Canal Street Winooski, VT 05404 has a past due balance of $790.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 12/31/2020. To cover this debt, per lease dated 2/10/2020 the contents of unit #032 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
find, follow, fan us: