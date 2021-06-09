 Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

Grace Saint Francis, last known address of 108 Fairfield Street Saint Albans, VT 05478 has a past due balance of $648.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 1/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/6/20 the contents of unit #283 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.

Merissa Bushey, last known address of 30 Pine Street South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $537.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 02/28/2021. To cover this debt, per lease dated 11/25/2015 the contents of unit #097 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.

Wesley Mercy, last known address of 93 Mabel way South Hero, VT 05486 has a past due balance of $1,050.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/2020. To cover this debt, per lease dated 03/11/2020 the contents of unit #212 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.

Timothy Stillwagon, last known address of 20 West Canal Street Winooski, VT 05404 has a past due balance of $790.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 12/31/2020. To cover this debt, per lease dated 2/10/2020 the contents of unit #032 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.

Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.

