Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Stephanie Ducharme, last known address of 905 Pine Street Burlington, VT 05401has a past due balance of $665.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 2/28/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 10/10/20 the contents of unit #623 will be sold at private auction on, or after July 30, 2021.
Bridget Paquette, last known address of 54 West Lakeshore Drive Colchester, VT 05446 has a past due balance of $488.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 3/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/28/20 the contents of unit #870 will be sold at private auction on, or after July 30, 2021.
Joe Abajian, last known address of 28 Thomas Lane Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $311.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 4/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 5/20/20 the contents of unit #627 will be sold at private auction on, or after July 30, 2021.
Sondia Anderson, last known address of 51074 Mot Road Canton, M 48188 has a past due balance of $381.59 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 4/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/7/21 the contents of unit #964 will be sold at private auction on, or after July 30, 2021.
Jessica Kunze, last known address of 327 Lime Kiln Road Apt 7111 South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $386.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 4/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/22/21 the contents of unit #949 will be sold at private auction on, or after July 30, 2021.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
find, follow, fan us: