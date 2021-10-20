Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Douglas Whitney, last known address of 111 Shelburne Road Unit #8 Burlington, VT 05401 has a past due balance of $1,562.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 03/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/11/15 the contents of unit #252 will be sold at private auction on, or after October 30, 2021.
Jenny Tremblay, last known address of 5047 Mt. Philo Rd. Charlotte, VT 05445 has a past due balance of $1,185.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 4/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 9/30/19 the contents of unit #112 will be sold at private auction on, or after October 30, 2021.
Jackie Trayah, last known address of 300 Lake Street Apt 107 Burlington, VT 05401 has a past due balance of $773.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 5/27/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 11/12/20 the contents of unit #198 will be sold at private auction on, or after October 30, 2021.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
