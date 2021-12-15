Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Benjamin Kelley, last known address of 1002 Johnnie Brook Road Richmond, VT 05477 has a past due balance of $865.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 7/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 7/15/20 the contents of unit #632 will be sold at private auction on, or after December 25, 2021.
Jessica Kunze, last known address of 327 Lime Kiln Rd Apt 7111 South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $1,212.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 6/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/22/21 the contents of unit #949 will be sold at private auction on, or after December 25, 2021.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
