December 22, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

Benjamin Kelley, last known address of 1002 Johnnie Brook Road Richmond, VT 05477 has a past due balance of $865.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 7/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 7/15/20 the contents of unit #632 will be sold at private auction on, or after December 25, 2021.

Jessica Kunze, last known address of 327 Lime Kiln Rd Apt 7111 South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $1,212.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 6/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/22/21 the contents of unit #949 will be sold at private auction on, or after December 25, 2021.

Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.

