Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC: Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

Valentino Anderson, last known address of 32 North Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401 has a past due balance of $295.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 9/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 1/29/2019 the contents of unit #134 will be sold at private auction on, or after January 22, 2022.
Roger Palin, last known address of 436 Route 7 Apt #102 Milton, VT 05468 has a past due balance of $721.55 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 8/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 8/17/2021 the contents of unit #186 will be sold at private auction on, or after January 22, 2022.
Owen Leavey, last known address of 62 Heritage Lane Colchester, VT 05446 has a past due balance of $294.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 10/23/2020 the contents of unit #914 will be sold at private auction on, or after January 22, 2022.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
