Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents: Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC 

Marcel Clark, last known address of 55 Jericho road Essex, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $304.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/26/20 the contents of unit #184 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
Sacha O'Connor, last known address of 101 North Cove Road Burlington, VT 05408 has a past due balance of $711.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/27/16 the contents of unit #143 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
Douglas Whitney, last known address of 60 Brickyard Road Unit 6 Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $791.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/11/15 the contents of unit #252 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
Yasi Abdi, last known address of 46 Bright Street Burlington, VT 05401 has a past due balance of $808.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 12/31/21. To cover this debt, per leases dated 10/12/21 the contents of units #621 & #705 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
William Himan, last known address of 7 ruth street S. Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $906.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 7/22/20 the contents of unit #1011 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
Mike Bessette, last known address of 29 Baldwin Ave South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $551.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/3/21 the contents of unit #818 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
Derek Lamotte, last known address of 63 River Road Unit M Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $745.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 9/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 10/24/20 the contents of unit #664 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
Shavon Greene, last known address of 36 Gilman Circle Apt 2 Colchester, VT 05446 has a past due balance of $426.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 5/22/20 the contents of unit #673 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
