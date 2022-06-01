 Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents: Champlain Valley Self Storage | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 01, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents: Champlain Valley Self Storage 

James Lafountain, last known address of 52 Deer Crossing Ln #2 Jeffersonville, VT 05464 has a past due balance of $386.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 2/28/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/30/19 the contents of unit #014 will be sold at private auction on, or after 6/18/22.

Maurice Kelley, last known address of 235 Pearl St Apt 304 Essex, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $306.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 2/28/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/21/20 the contents of unit #411 will be sold at private auction on, or after 6/18/22.

Nick Aikey, last known address of 1 Pleasant Valley Road Underhill, VT 05489 has a past due balance of $394.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 3/31/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 5/30/20 the contents of unit #877 will be sold at private auction on, or after 6/18/22.

Lisa Friedman, last known address of 21 Carmichael Street #104 Essex, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $1,488.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 2/28/22. To cover this debt, per leases dated 8/29/20, and 9/30/21 the contents of units #662, #663 and #968 will be sold at private auction on, or after 6/18/22.

Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.

