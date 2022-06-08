Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents: Champlain Valley Self Storage 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
James Lafountain, last known address of 52 Deer Crossing Ln #2 Jeffersonville, VT 05464 has a past due balance of $386.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 2/28/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/30/19 the contents of unit #014 will be sold at private auction on, or after 6/18/22.
Maurice Kelley, last known address of 235 Pearl St Apt 304 Essex, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $306.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 2/28/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/21/20 the contents of unit #411 will be sold at private auction on, or after 6/18/22.
Lisa Friedman, last known address of 21 Carmichael Street #104 Essex, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $1,488.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 2/28/22. To cover this debt, per leases dated 8/29/20, and 9/30/21 the contents of units #662, #663 and #968 will be sold at private auction on, or after 6/18/22.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
