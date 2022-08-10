Champlain Valley Self Storage: Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Terrence Litchfield, last known address of 30 school st apt 217 Milton VT 05468 has a past due balance of $379.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 5/31/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/4/21 the contents of unit #955 will be sold at private auction on, or after 8/22/22.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
