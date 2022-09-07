Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Caleb Dollinger, last known address of 212 Day Lane Williston, VT 05495 has a past due balance of $561.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 5/31/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/28/20 the contents of unit #502 will be sold at private auction on, or after 9/17/22.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
find, follow, fan us: