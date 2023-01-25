 Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents | Notice of Sales | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 25, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice of Sales

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9am 2/11/23:

Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT 05446
William Himan, unit #1011: household goods
Shavon Greene, unit #673: household goods

Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Junction, VT 05452
Valentino Anderson, unit #102: household goods
Paul Santiago-Doane, unit #007: household goods

Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.

