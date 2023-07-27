Program Sends Vermont Parents Debit Cards for Food 

How Pandemic Need, Federal Dollars and Local Collaboration Are Driving Better Ways to Help Food-Insecure Vermonters

summer meal sites — "which are meant to ensure that low income children can access healthy meals, but are open to all children with no applications or questions asked, as a community benefit that helps us all."

State officials said those uncomfortable using the benefit for themselves can purchase goods and bring them to a local food pantry.

Horton said there's no reason to feel guilty for using the card."You are not taking a benefit away from anyone else or reducing anyone else's benefit by using yours," Horton said. She likened the program to federally funded, state-run