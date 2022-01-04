 Promotions: Welcome, Peter Dysart | Promotions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 04, 2022 Life Lines » Promotions

Promotions: Welcome, Peter Dysart 

click to enlarge Peter Dysart - COURTESY PHOTO
  • COURTESY PHOTO
  • Peter Dysart

Welcome, Peter Dysart!

The law firm of Primmer Piper Eggleston and Cramer (PPEC) is pleased to welcome attorney Peter Dysart. Peter will work with our corporate, banking and financial services, as well as litigation practice groups.

Peter focuses primarily on commercial transactions, business formations and dissolutions, mergers and acquisitions, and trademark registration and protection. He also supports the firm’s captive insurance group concerning corporate transactions.

Peter represents financial institutions in a variety of commercial lending matters, including asset-based, construction and commercial real estate financings. In addition, he advises corporations and all other business forms on contract and governance issues.

Peter is based in the Burlington, Vt., office and looks forward to supporting clients throughout Vermont and the Northeast in person and virtually. Peter can be contacted by phone at 802-864-0880 or email at pdysart@primmer.com. To learn more about Peter, visit our website at primmer.com/all-professionals/peter-i.-dysart.

