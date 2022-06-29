Proposed State Rules 

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Vital Records Rule
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P011
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking implements a process for individuals to amend the marker on their birth certificate to reflect the individual's gender identity. Specifically, it does the following: 1) Defines the term "non-binary" to describe the additional gender identities that may be reflected on a birth certificate. 2) Creates a process for registrants to file their Affidavit of Gender Identity with the Department.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401, Tel: 802-863-7280, Fax: 802-951-1275, Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Natalie Weill, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401, Tel: 802-863-7280, Fax: 802-951-1275, Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov.
———————————-
Term and Universal Life Insurance Reserve Financing (Reg. 22-017-I).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P012
AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Department is proposing a new rule that establishes uniform standards governing reserve financing arrangements pertaining to insurers issuing term and universal life insurance products with secondary guarantees. The new rule formalizes existing Department practices and is based on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Model Rule 787.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Dan Raddock, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-371-8980 Email: Dan.Raddock@Vermont.gov URL: https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/legal-general-counsel/proposed- rules-and-public-comment
FOR COPIES: Hillary Borcherding, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-249-6512 Email: Hillary.Borcherding@Vermont.gov.
