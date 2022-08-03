Proposed State Rules 

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
2021 Vermont Plumbing Rules.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P019
AGENCY: Plumbers Examination Board
CONCISE SUMMARY: The primary intent and focus of this rule is to update the Vermont adoption of the International Plumbing Code from the 2018 edition to the 2021 edition. The rules also allow for the updating of current methods and materials to be utilized. These rules are amended to clarify intent and answer frequently asked questions.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gerald Garrow, Chair, Vermont Plumbers Examining Board, Department of Public Safety, 56 Howe Street, Bldg. A, Suite 200,Rutland, VT 05701-3449 Tel: (802)786-5841 Fax: (802)786-5872 Email: gerald.garrow@vermont.gov URL: www.firesafety.vermont.gov http://www.firesafety.vermont.gov.
FOR COPIES: Robert T. Sponable, Deputy Director, Department of Public Safety - Division of Fire Safety, 45 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: (802)479-7566 Fax: (802)479-7562 Email: robert.sponable@vermont.gov
