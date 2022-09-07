PROPOSED STATE RULES 

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
================
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
————————-
Rules Governing the Licensing of Educators and the Preparation of Education Professionals.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P022
AGENCY: Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule revisions support the VSBPE's mission. Specifically, the VSBPE is: 1. Providing clarification to current Rules regarding definition of terms. 2. Revising the English Language Learner endorsement to a Multilingual Learner endorsement 3. Adding an option for a Driver and Traffic Safety Education In-Vehicle only endorsement 4. Updating testing requirements to remove specific Praxis II test codes and include language for demonstrating basic skills in other ways besides the Praxis Core test.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Patrick Halladay, Agency of Education, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-4224 Email: patrick.halladay@vermont.gov URL: https://education.vermont.gov.
FOR COPIES: Amy Scalabrini, Agency of Education, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-0699 Email: Amy.Scalabrini@vermont.gov
find, follow, fan us: