Proposed State Rules 

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
==================================
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House,
Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
——————————————————————————
Transitional Housing Program Emergency Rules.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22E15
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: The purpose of the Transitional Housing Program is to offer more stability to households experiencing homelessness. The Transitional Housing Program provides financial assistance to eligible
households for up to 18 months in the form of direct monthly payments to motel and hotel owners who have executed an Occupancy Agreement with an eligible household. This emergency rule is substantially similar to
the emergency rule adopted March 31, 2022, with the following additions: (1) language addressing the use of state funding; (2) deadline of October 1, 2022 for new applications; and (3) limit of $5,250 on monthly financial assistance and $3,300 on security deposits(the limit on security deposits was implemented via procedures when the Department adopted the first emergency rule).
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/rules/current.
FOR COPIES: Nicole Tousignant, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, Economic Services Division, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-241-0588 Email: nicole.tousignant@vermont.gov.
find, follow, fan us: