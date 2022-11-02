Proposed State Rules 

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
===================================
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
——————————————————————————
Administrative Rules of the Board of Nursing.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P025
AGENCY: Board of Nursing
CONCISE SUMMARY: This strike-and-rewrite update to the Administrative Rules of the Board of Nursing reflects substantial changes in the legal and practice landscape since the last rule update in January 2015. The rule minimizes administrative burdens, conforms to license uniformity and streamlining legislation in Title 3, and provides for the administration of the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC), to which Vermont became a party state in February 2022. The rule articulates clear nursing practice standards, completing a multi-year effort by the Board and its Practice Committee to refine a body of non-rule position statements, retire those that were dated or unnecessary, and incorporate into rule those that were seen to warrant retention. Finally, the rule adds more flexible avenues by which to demonstrate ongoing nursing competency, ending exclusive reliance on practice hours.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel Gilman, Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Montpelier Vermont, 05620-3402 Tel: (802)828-2492 Email:
gabriel.gilman@vermont.gov URL: https://sos.vermont.gov/nursing/statutes-rules-resources/.
FOR COPIES: Kelsi Alger, Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Montpelier Vermont, 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2191 Email: kelsi.alger@vermont.gov.
———————————————————————————
Rule on Alternative Preparatory Paths for Funeral Directors and Embalmers.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P026
AGENCY: Board of Funeral Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: This is an amendment to the current Rule on Alternative Preparatory Path for Funeral Directors that establishes a program of apprenticeship and study for aspirants to funeral director licensure who have not attended a school of funeral service. The amendment to this rule adds a program of apprenticeship and study for those who seek to become a licensed embalmer. Additionally, minor revisions were made to the section of the rule pertaining to funeral directors. The number of credits for the required coursework topics in section (a) were removed in anticipation of the number of credits potentially changing in the future based on the specific college, university or career and technical school's requirements. In section (c) the specific Community College of Vermont course sequence with corresponding credits was removed to allow for future colleges, universities, and career and technical centers to create their own programs. Sections (a) and (c) of the embalmer section of the rule mirrors these revisions.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Lauren Layman, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2883 Email: lauren.layman@vermont.gov URL:
https://sos.vermont.gov/funeral-service/statutes-rules-resources/.
FOR COPIES: Kelsi Alger, Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Montpelier Vermont, 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2191 Email: kelsi.alger@vermont.gov.
——————————————————————————
Administrative Rules for Notary Public Continuing Education.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P027
AGENCY: Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule requires that notaries public complete one hour (60 minutes) of continuing education related to the Vermont laws and requirements for performing notarial acts every two years. The completion of the course is required for a notary public to renew their commission. The notary public course may be offered in many different formats.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Lauren Layman, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2883 Email: lauren.layman@vermont.gov URL:
https://sos.vermont.gov/notaries-public/statutes-rules-resources/.
FOR COPIES: Kelsi Alger, Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Montpelier Vermont, 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2191 Email: kelsi.alger@vermont.gov.
find, follow, fan us: