Proposed State Rules 

Published November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record.
The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on
Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
—————————————————————————————————————————-
Vermont Residential Building Energy Standards (RBES) Amendments.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P028
AGENCY: Department of Public Service
CONCISE SUMMARY: These standards regulate the design and construction of residential buildings to require adequate thermal insulation, low air leakage, effective and efficient mechanical, ventilation, electrical, service waterheating and illumination systems and equipment to enable effective use of energy in residential buildings. This is an update of the 2020 Vermont Residential Building Energy Standards (RBES). Among the more significant changes from 2020 RBES are: Increased insulation R- values for walls, ceilings and basements; a continuous insulation requirement for walls; increased minimum window R-values; tighter airsealing requirements; efficient balanced whole-house ventilation system with heat recovery requirement; EV Capable and Solar Ready requirements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Kelly Launder, Department of Public Service, 112 State
Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-4039 Email: kelly.launder@vermont.gov URL:
http://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/building-energy-standards-update.
FOR COPIES: Ben Civiletti, Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620
Tel: 802-622-4388 Email: Benjamin.Civiletti@vermont.gov
——————————————————————————
Vermont Commercial Building Energy Standards (CBES) Amendments.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P029
AGENCY: Department of Public Service
CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rule amends the existing Vermont Commercial Building Energy Standards (CBES), last updated in 2020. The amendments reduce energy use in commercial buildings and improve efficiency of building operations by regulating the design of building envelopes for adequate thermal resistance and low air leakage and the design and selection of mechanical, ventilation, electrical, service water- heating and illumination systems and equipment which will enable effective use of energy in commercial building construction. This will reduce costs of operation while improving efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancing the internal environment of a building.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Barry Murphy, Department of Public Service, 112
State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-3183 Email: barry.murphy@vermont.gov URL:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/building-energy-standards-update.
FOR COPIES: Ben Civiletti, Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620
Tel: 802-622-4388 Email: Benjamin.Civiletti@vermont.gov
——————————————————————————
Licensing Regulations for Foster Homes in Vermont.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P030
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule adds language to Section 200 of the Licensing Regulations for
Foster Homes in Vermont prohibiting a foster parent from discriminating against a foster child based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, or political beliefs. The rule also adds language to section 201 requiring foster parents to support children in wearing hairstyles, clothing, and accessories affirming of the child's racial, cultural, tribal, religious, or gender identity. The rule amends section 035 to prohibit DCF from granting variances to the nondiscrimination provisions of the rules. The rule corrects typographical and grammatical errors that are present in the current rule.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Agency of Human Services,
Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1080 Tel: 802-
595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/fsd/laws-rules.
FOR COPIES: Jennifer Myka, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families,
280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1080 Tel: 802-798-9824 Email: jennifer.myka@vermont.gov
—————————————————————————
Note: The four rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in.
• Telehealth – Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P031
• Prosthetic and Orthotic Devices – Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P032
• Podiatry Services – Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P033
• Transplantation Services – Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P034
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules set forth criteria for coverage and service delivery for the
Medicaid program. These rules are part of the sequential adoption of Health Care Administrative Rules (HCAR) designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules under Vermont's Medicaid Program. The amendments to each of the four rules align with relevant federal and state law and guidance. The amendment to telehealth adds audio-only services and outlines requirements for service delivery via audio-only as well as updates terminology and added clarity. The amendments to prosthetic and orthotic devices, podiatry services, and transplantation services were made to be consistent with HCAR language and formatting and to align with current practices.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Hillary Hill, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive,
Waterbury, VT 05671-1000; Tel: 802-989-4245; Fax: 802-241-0450; E-mail: Hillary.hill@vermont.gov; URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules/health-care-administrative-rules-hcar
find, follow, fan us: