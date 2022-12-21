Proposed State Rules 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Rule 4.500 Safety of Hydroelectric Dams.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P036
AGENCY: Public Utility Commission
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed revisions to Commission Rule 4.500 (Safety of Hydroelectric Dams) update the hazard classification definitions and assessment guidance for dams within the Commission's jurisdiction to coordinate with the definitions and assessment guidance in the Agency of Natural Resources' ("ANR") Dam Safety Rule (20P006), adopted August 1, 2020.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Micah Howe, Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620, Tel: 802-238-2358 Email: micah.howe@vermont.gov URL: https://puc.vermont.gov/ about-us/statutes-and-rules.
FOR COPIES: Elizabeth Schilling, Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-238-2358 Email: elizabeth.schilling@vermont.gov.
