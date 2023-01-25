Proposed State Rules 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
===================================
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
——————————————————————————
Privacy of Consumer Financial and Health Information.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P001
AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Department of Financial Regulation's rule on "Privacy of Consumer Financial and Health Information" establishes limitations on how insurance companies, other entities that offer insurance to Vermont consumers, and insurance agents share consumers' financial and health information. The rule is being amended to modernize and streamline how annual notices identifying these privacy practices are provided to consumers. Instead of delivering an annual privacy notice to consumers individually, entities and agents who meet specific criteria will have the option to provide the notice on their website. This rule amendment will make the requirements for the provision of annual privacy notices consistent with federal law and with similar requirements, established in other rules, for entities regulated by the Banking Division. This rule amendment also makes technical corrections and clarifies what to include in the federal model privacy form should an entity elect to use that form as its privacy notice.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Karla Nuissl, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-2910 Email: Karla.Nuissl@vermont.gov URL: https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/legal-general-counsel/proposed-rules-and-public-comment. FOR COPIES: Diane Sherman, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-622-4358 Email: diane.sherman@vermont.gov.
find, follow, fan us: