Proposed State Rules 

Inflation Adjustment for Private Non-Medical Institutions.

Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P005

AGENCY: Agency of Human Services

CONCISE SUMMARY: Private non-medical institutions (PNMIs) provide residential treatment to Vermont children, who are placed at PNMI providers by state agencies. These agencies primarily include the Department for Mental Health and the Department for Children and Families. The Division has rules to set per diem Medicaid rates for each provider to reimburse them for the cost of providing room and board, treatment, education, and other services to these children. The Division's current rules reimburse PNMI providers based on historical costs, but do not adjust those historical costs for inflation. This causes financial burdens for providers, particularly during periods of high inflation. This rule adds an inflation adjustment to Vermont's PNMI Medicaid rates.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: James LaRock, Department of Vermont Health Access, NOB 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1010 Tel: 802-241-0251 Fax: 802-241-0260 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dvha.vermont.gov/providers/division-rate-setting/private- nonmedical-institutions-residential-child-care-pnmi.

FOR COPIES: Lindsay Gillette, Department of Vermont Health Access, NOB 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1010 Tel: 802-241-0979 Fax: 802-241-0260 Email: [email protected].