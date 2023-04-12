Proposed State Rules 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 people or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write to the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write to the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
2022 Vermont Residential Rental Housing Health and Safety Code.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P009
AGENCY: Department of Public Safety
CONCISE SUMMARY: The primary intent and focus of this rule is to update and transfer responsibility of the Vermont Residential Rental Housing Rule from the Department of Health to the Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety. These rules are only amended to identify address changes and contact information. These rules otherwise are not changed.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Michael Desrochers, Executive Director, Division of Fire Safety, 45 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-479-7539 Fax: 802-479-7562 Email: [email protected] URL: https://firesafety.vermont.gov/.
FOR COPIES: Robert T. Sponable, Deputy Director, Division of Fire Safety, 45 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-479-7566 Fax: 802-479-7562 Email: [email protected].
Rule Governing Outage Reporting Requirements for Originating Carriers and Electric Power Companies. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P010
AGENCY: Vermont Enhanced 9-1-1 Board
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule establishes outage reporting protocols for originating carriers providing voice service in Vermont and for electric power companies operating in Vermont in order to enable the Enhanced 911 Board to assess 911 service availability during such outages. The updates proposed in March 2023 change the requirements for the second outage notification and require the carriers to report outage information in a format approved by the Board which will allow the Board to automate the handling of these reports.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Barbara Neal, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board, 6 Baldwin St, 2nd Floor, Montpelier, VT-05633-7960 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: [email protected] URL: https://e911.vermont.gov/.
FOR COPIES: Soni Johnson, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board, 6 Baldwin St, 2nd Floor, Montpelier, VT-05633-7960 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: [email protected].
Rule 1: Licensing of Cannabis Establishments.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P011
AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board.
CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 1 regulates the licensing of any person or entity that seeks to participate in the legal market for cannabis. The rule explains Vermont's tiered cannabis licensure system; the essential requirements to obtain the various licenses the Board administers; and background check requirements, presumptively disqualifying convictions, and how to overcome a presumption of disqualification. The rule further explains how license applications are prioritized, establishes a system for issuing identification cards, and sets out what is required of licensees when material changes are planned in their ownership, location, or operations. Proposed amendments clarify ambiguous definitions, address high-THC hemp-derived products, recognize a new extraction method, announce a standard for determining when an individual has overcome presumptive disqualification, and make other updates reflecting maturation of the new cannabis marketplace.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel M. Gilman, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-261-1510 Email: [email protected] URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov/.
FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: [email protected].
Rule 2: Regulation of Cannabis Establishments
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P012
AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board.
CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 2 regulates the operation of any entity that has received a license to participate in the legal market for cannabis. Proposed amendments improve upon omitted or ambiguous definitions; address the need of outdoor cultivators to use artificial lighting in limited circumstances; clarify the entities to which the rule applies; refine escrow requirements; update the text of mandated health warnings; clarify location requirements; recognize personal-use cultivation; allow for the sale of clones; and refine rules pertaining to laboratories.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel M. Gilman, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-261-1510 Email: [email protected] URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov/.
FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: [email protected].
Rule 4: Compliance and Enforcement.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P013
AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board.
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule provides the enforcement mechanisms, procedures, and penalties for the Cannabis Control Board's Rules 1 through 3, which govern the licensing and regulation of commercial cannabis businesses and patient access to therapeutic cannabis. The most substantial proposed amendment adds a section governing the administrative appeals process. The new section controls the content and management of the record on appeal, provides for appellate prehearing conferences, explains briefing and argument procedures, and ensures licensees are made aware of further statutory rights.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel M. Gilman, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-261-1510 Email: [email protected] URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov/.
FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: [email protected].
