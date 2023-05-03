Proposed State Rules 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
Vermont Medication Assistance Program Rule.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P014
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule establishes eligibility for the Vermont Medication Assistance Program (VMAP) that covers the cost of necessary medication for individuals living with HIV. This rulemaking proposes the following changes: 1) Updates the recertification of eligibility application process to conform with the Policy Clarification Notice 21-02 issued on October 2021 by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Specifically, the rulemaking removes an extra recertification step for beneficiaries at the six month mark and proposes a yearly recertification requirement. 2) Simplifies and updates the rule for consistency with the program's management. 3) Reorganizes the rule for clarity.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Natalie Weill, Dept. of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: [email protected] URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: David Englander, Dept. of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: [email protected].
