Proposed State Rules 

Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply Rules.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P016
AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources
CONCISE SUMMARY: The WWPWS Rules were updated and became effective April 12, 2019. There is one important unintended change in the 2019 Rules from a requirement in the 2007 Rules for siting wastewater systems. The 2007 Rules allowed 18 inches to bedrock for certain wastewater systems, the 2019 Rules inadvertently requires 24 inches to bedrock for the same systems. Other changes include information to be included with applications for innovative/alternative products, exempting composting and incinerator toilets for State owned remote campsites, clarify when a permit is needed to install a composting or incinerator toilet, allow pre-2007 soil analysis, remove references to the percolation test, clarify and simplify design requirements for water/sewer crossovers, expand the cost considerations in the variance section, and statutory changes for holding tanks. We also made minor changes for clarity and some typographical errors.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Bruce Douglas, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 4, Montpelier, Vermont 05620-3521 Tel: 802-636-7545 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/water.
FOR COPIES: Catherina Narigon, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 4, Montpelier, Vermont 05620-3521 Tel: 802-261-2487 Email: [email protected].
