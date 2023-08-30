Proposed State Rules 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Water Supply Rule.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P023
AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Rule amendment proposes to incorporate by reference the federal Revised Total Coliform Rule, responsible for assessing bacteriological and pathogen vulnerability of all public drinking water systems. It adds a few Vermont-specific topics required by the federal regulation when incorporating by reference as required to be specifically identified in our primacy application to EPA. This amendment also seeks to revise the standards and process for operator licensing/certification to better-protect public health at larger or more complicated public drinking water systems by requiring additional certified staff. It makes minor amendments to the treatment specifications for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water. The rule also provides greater and more uniform protection for isolation distances from public drinking water sources (including wells) by aligning better with existing Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply Rule. There are also a series of minor changes, primarily fixing internal citations.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ben Montross, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive Davis 4, Montpelier, VT 05620, Tel: 802-498-8981 Fax: 802-828-1541 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/water/laws.
FOR COPIES: Catherina Narigon, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life, Davis 2, Montpelier VT 05620, Tel: 802-261-5487 Fax: 802-828-1541 Email: [email protected].
