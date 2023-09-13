Proposed State Rules 

Published September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 13, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
-----
NOTE: The seven rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the proposed rule(s) you are interested in.
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, General Provisions and Definitions (Part 1).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P024
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility Standards (Part 2).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P025
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Nonfinancial Eligibility Requirements (Part 3).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P026
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Special Rules for Medicaid Coverage of Long-Term Services and Supports - Eligibility and Post-Eligibility (Part 4).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P027
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Financial Methodologies (Part 5).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P028
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility-and-Enrollment Procedures (Part 7).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P029
• Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, State Fair Hearings and Expedited Eligibility Appeals (Part 8).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P030
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services
CONCISE SUMMARY: These proposed filings amend Parts 1-5, and 7-8 of the 8-part Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment (HBEE) rules. Parts 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7 were last amended effective January 1, 2023. Part 4 was last amended effective January 15, 2019. Part 8 was last amended effective October 1, 2021. Substantive revisions include: implementing 12 months of Medicaid continuous eligibility for children; codifying ineligibility for Qualified Health Plan subsidy if failure to reconcile tax credits for 2 consecutive years; allowing self-attestation of income for Qualified Health Plan subsidies if no tax information is available through data sources; and codifying 2 new income and resource exclusions for purposes of Medicaid eligibility for the Aged, Blind, and Disabled (MABD).
-----
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Danielle Fuoco Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000; Tel: 802-585-4265; Fax: 802-241-0450; E-mail: [email protected]; URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules/.
FOR COPIES: Jessica Ploesser, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0454 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: [email protected].
find, follow, fan us: