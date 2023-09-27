Proposed State Rules 

Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
———
Vermont Passenger Tramway Rules.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P031
AGENCY: Department of Labor
CONCISE SUMMARY: This is an amendment of an existing rule, which is being revisited primarily for the purpose of adopting by reference the most recent industry standard. This is the 2022 edition of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) B77.1, the American National Standard for Passenger Ropeways - Aerial Tramways, Aerial Lifts, Surface Lifts, Tows and Conveyors Safety Requirements. The rule also includes a Vermont-specific Addendum, further supplementing the national standard.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Dirk Anderson, Department of Labor, P.O. Box 488, Montpelier, VT 05601 Tel: 802-828-4391 Fax: 802-828-4046 Email: [email protected] URL: https://labor.vermont.gov/.
FOR COPIES: Mike Nellis, Department of Labor, P.O. Box 488, Montpelier, VT 05601 Tel: 802-777-2242 Fax: 802-828-4046 Email: [email protected].
——-
Child Support Guidelines.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P032
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Office of Child Support
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule governs the guidelines used for calculating child support obligations in Vermont. 15 V.S.A. § 654 states that the Secretary may amend the guideline from time to time as may be necessary, but not less than once every four years. Federal law, 45 C.F.R. § 302.56 (e), mandates that the child support guidelines be reviewed, and revised, if appropriate, at least once every four years to ensure the application results in appropriate child support order amounts. The existing child support guidelines went into effect 1/2/2020, so OCS has conducted a review to ensure the associated tables that convert gross income to after tax income and identify expenditures on children adjust for current tax rates and economic conditions.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Lisa Rivers, Office of Child Support, NOB 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-585-8209 Fax: 802-241-0524 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/ocs/parents/calculator.
FOR COPIES: Jessica Seman, Office of Child Support, NOB 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-585-4024 Fax: 802-241-0524 Email: [email protected].
———
