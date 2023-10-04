Proposed State Rules 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Reporting of Offender Information.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P033
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Corrections
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) is proposing the repeal of the Reporting of Offender Information Rule, APA #96-18/CVR #13-130-017 because it is no longer the guiding document for this subject matter. DOC policy, #251.01, Offender/Inmate Records and Access to Information, dated 8/18/2019, and its associated guidance documents, and APA Rule #19-035/ CVR 13-130-036, describe the procedures that the DOC shall follow when releasing, or permitting the inspection of, a record belonging to individual under the custody or supervision of the DOC.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Christopher Antoine, Staff Attorney, Agency of Human Services, Department of Corrections 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-2442 Fax: 802-241-0020 Email: [email protected] URL: www.doc.vermont.gov http://www.doc.vermont.gov.
FOR COPIES: Ana Burke, Senior Policy & Implementation Analyst, Agency of Human Services, Department of Corrections 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-2442 Fax: 802-241-0020 Email: [email protected].
Suitability in Annuity Transactions (Reg. I-2023-01).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P034
AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation
CONCISE SUMMARY: The Department is proposing a new rule that requires producers, as defined in the rule, to act in the best interest of the consumer when making a recommendation of an annuity and to require insurers to establish and maintain a system to supervise recommendations so that the insurance needs and financial objectives of consumers at the time of the transaction are effectively addressed.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Stan Macel, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-272-2338 Fax: 802-828-5593 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/legal-general-counsel/proposed-rules-
and-public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Hillary Borcherding, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-249-6512 Email: [email protected].
Manufactured Food Rule.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P035
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: The purpose of the rule is to provide the requirements for the safe and sanitary manufacturing, packing, holding, and distributing of human food offered for sale in Vermont. This rulemaking does the following: (1) Updates the rule for consistency with Title 21 Chapter I of the C.F.R. (2) Reformats, reorganizes, and clarifies the federal regulations cited in the Incorporation by Reference section. (3) Defines the scope of the Department of Health issued food manufacturing license. Specifically, the rule clarifies the prohibition of manufacturing of food containing THC under the Department of Health license. (4) Updates the information required on food labels manufactured by license exempt food manufacturers and license exempt bakeries. (5) Modifies the rule for clarity.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Meg McCarthy, Department of Health, 108 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: [email protected] URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Natalie Weill, Department of Health, 108 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: [email protected].
