Proposed State Rules 

Published October 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated October 18, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Registry Rule.
Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P036
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health
CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule implements the Vermont Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Registry created by 18 V.S.A. Chapter 4A that requires the Commissioner of Health to establish an ALS incidence registry system for the collection of information determining the incidence of ALS and related data.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Natalie Weill, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected]. URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment.
FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 E-Mail: [email protected]
