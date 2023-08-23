 Public and Online Sale/Auction: Northstar Self Storage, August 31, 2023 at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 23, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Public and Online Sale/Auction: Northstar Self Storage, August 31, 2023 at 9:00 am 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on August 31, 2023, at 3477 Richville Rd, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit 50), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R55) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S56, S83) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # — Name — Contents

50 — Sharyn Baker — Household Goods
R55 — Mitchell PikeHousehold Goods
S56 — Helena BundyHousehold Goods
S83 — Joshua WyllieHousehold Goods

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation