Public and Online Sale/Auction: Northstar Self Storage, August 31, 2023 at 9:00 am 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on August 31, 2023, at 3477 Richville Rd, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit 50), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R55) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S56, S83) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # — Name — Contents
50 — Sharyn Baker — Household Goods
R55 — Mitchell Pike — Household Goods
S56 — Helena Bundy — Household Goods
S83 — Joshua Wyllie — Household Goods
