Public Comments: Cellco Partnership 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a centerline height of 50 feet on a 97-foot building with an overall building height of 121 feet at the approx. vicinity of 230 St Paul Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Courtney Meadows, c.meadows@trileaf.com, 8600 LaSalle Rd, Suite 301, Towson, MD 21286.
