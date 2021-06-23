Public Hearing-Colchester Development Review Board 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on July 14, 2021 at the Town Office, 781 Blakely Road, to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations:
a. Final Plat application of Rice Family Revocable Trust to amend a previously approved Planned Unit Development. Property is a 7.0 acre parcel developed with 13 residential units. The amendment is to add two (2) additional residential units for a total of fifteen (15) residential units. Subject property is located at 130 Rea Janet Drive, tax map 65, parcel 40-1.
b. Final Plat application of Ireland Industries, LLC to amend a previously approved final plat application for a Planned Unit Development to subdivide a 33.7 acre parcel into 40 lots in size from .13 acres to 8.86 acres to be comprised of mixed uses to include office commercial space, restaurant space, daycare space, retail space and residential units to be served by public streets. The amendment is to specifically reclassify Shea Drive, Dylan Avenue and Stuart Avenue from pubic streets to private streets and reclassify all infrastructure from public to private ownership. Subject property located at 242 Severance Road, tax map 4, parcel 30-1.
c. Conditional Use application of Ireland Industries and Champlain Housing Trust under Section 4.03G Table 1, Section 1.300 to allow ground-floor multi-family housing in the proposed 4-story residential building on Lot 19 of the Sunderland Farms PUD. Subject property is located at Stuart Avenue, tax map 4, parcel 3-19.
The applications are available for review at the Municipal Offices located on 781 Blakely Road or online at colchestervt.gov.
