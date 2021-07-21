Public Hearing: Colchester Development Review Board 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 11, 2021 at the Town Office, 781 Blakely Road, to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations:
a. James Whitehouse — Final Plat application to amend a previously approved minor subdivision. Property is an undeveloped 1.10-acre parcel. The amendment is to revise the Lot #1 building envelope and include two proposed elevated vegetated berms. Subject property is located at 2369 Blakely Road, tax map 8, parcel 28-8.
b. MNLIT, LLC — Conditional Use application under Table A-1, Use 8.112 to establish a 2,000 square foot short order restaurant with 16 seats in the General Development 1 (GD1) District. Property currently is occupied by an existing multi-tenant commercial building. Subject property located at 3424 Roosevelt Highway, tax map 26, parcel 17.
c. Pier 10, Inc. — Conditional Use application under Table A-1, Use 9.250 to establish a fenced gravel area for lease to abutting landowner to be used as marine storage in the Lakeshore 2 (LS2) District. Subject property is located at 1030 West Lakeshore Drive, tax map 60, parcel 38.
The applications are available for review at the Municipal Offices located on 781 Blakely Road or online at colchestervt.gov.
July 21, 2021
