Public Hearing-Colchester Development Review Board 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 25, 2021 at the Town Office, 781 Blakely Road, to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations:
a. ONE ARTS, INC. – Conditional Use Application under Table A-1, Use 7.800 to establish a large day care facility in the existing Malletts Bay Congregational Church serving 40 students in the Residential 2 (R2) District. Subject property is located at 1672 West Lakeshore Drive, tax map 53, parcel 44-1.
The applications are available for review at the Municipal Offices located on 781 Blakely Road or online at colchestervt.gov.
August 4, 2021
