PUBLIC HEARING-COLCHESTER DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on October 13, 2021 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held both in-person at 781 Blakely Road and via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83271430077
a. ST. MICHAELS COLLEGE – Final Plat application for a six (6) lot subdivision of an 8.06-acre parcel is located in the GD2 District and the Historic Preservation Overlay District. 1) Lot #15-1 to be 1.27 acres developed with 2 story dormitory building; 2) Lot #15-2 to be 0.51 acres developed with a 1-story warehouse building; 3) Lot 15-3 to be 2.50 acres developed with a parking lot; 4) Lot 15-4 to be 1.23 acres developed with a 1 story large daycare facility building; 5) Lot 15-5 to be 1.18 acres developed with a 1 story theater; and 6) Lot 15-6 to be 1.33 acres developed with a church. Subject property is located at Ethan Allen Avenue, Tax Map 20, Parcel 4.
b. ST. MICHAELS COLLEGE – Conditional Use application to reduce the side and rear yard setbacks in the Historic Preservation Overlay District. Reduction shall include 1) Lot #15-1: side yard setback to be reduced from 15 feet to 10 feet, and rear yard setback to be reduced from 30 feet to 15 feet; 2) Lot #15-5: side yard setback to be reduced from 15 feet to 7.5 feet. Subject property is located at Ethan Allen Avenue, Tax Map 20, Parcel 4.
c. GARY & CAROL BOOSKA – Final Plat Application for a minor Planned Unit Development to establish a 3-unit multifamily building in the Residential 2 (R2) District. Subject property is located at 1750 West Lakeshore Drive, Tax Map 50, Parcel 44.
d. IRELAND INDUSTRIES, LLC – Conditional Use Application under Section 4.03G Table 1, Section 1.300 to allow ground-floor multi-family housing in the two proposed 3-story residential buildings on Lots 5 and 6 of the Sunderland Farms PUD. Subject property is located at Stuart Avenue, tax map 4, parcels 30-5, 30-6, and 30-28.
The applications are available for review at the Municipal Offices located on 781 Blakely Road or online at colchestervt.gov.
September 22, 2021
