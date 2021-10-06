Public Hearing-Colchester Development Review Board 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on October 27, 2021 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held both in-person at 781 Blakely Road and via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88232429965
a. MONGEON BAY PROPERTIES, LLC – Appeal of Decision of Zoning Administrator regarding Permit #28363. Application for conversion to year-round occupancy was deemed incomplete and subsequently denied. Applicant includes multiple and unique addresses on the application.
The applications are available for review at the Municipal Offices located on 781 Blakely Road or online at colchestervt.gov.
