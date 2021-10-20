Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on November 10, 2021 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held both in-person at 781 Blakely Road and via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83271430077
a) 17 MILL & MAIN LLC – Final Plat application for a minor planned unit development to subdivide an existing 2.14-acre lot to add an additional four building lots in the GD1 district. Subject Property is located at 984 Main Street, tax map 24, parcel 5.
b) ST. MICHAEL'S COLLEGE, CHAMPLAIN HOUSING TRUST, & EVERNORTH – Final Plat application for a major planned unit development to establish 65 residential multi-family units in existing structures and associated surface parking in the GD2 District. Subject Property is located at Ethan Allen Avenue, tax map 20, parcel 4.
c) TYSON & ALLISON MOULTON – Final Plat application to amend a previously approved 4-lot subdivision. Amendment is specific to Lot #3 and includes minor changes to driveway location and an increased building envelope size. Subject property is located at 514 Red Rock Road, tax map 77, parcel 5-5.
d) GARY BROOKS & PENNY GILLER – Appeal of Zoning Administrator's decision to issue building permit #28303. Subject Property is located at 78 South Street, tax map 11, parcel 10, unit 14.
e) IRELAND INDUSTRIES, LLC – The Board will consider whether to re-open the hearing for the Site Plan and Conditional Use applications heard on October 13, 2021. If re-opened, the Board will hear the Site Plan application to construct two (2) three-story, 39-unit multi-family dwellings with underground parking in the Sunderland Farms PUD in the GD3 district and Conditional Use Application under Section 4.03G Table 1, Section 1.300 to allow ground-floor multi-family housing in the two (2) proposed 3-story multi-family dwellings on Lots 5 and 6 of the Sunderland Farms PUD. Subject property is located at 242 Severance Road, Tax Map 4, Parcels 30-5, 30-6, 30-28, 30-38 and 30-39
