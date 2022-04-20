Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on May 11, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) BRAD BENOURE: Final Plat application for a two (2) lot minor planned unit development to add four (4) new residential units in the Residential 3 District. Lot #1 to be 0.54 acres developed with the existing single-family dwelling unit, and Lot #2 to be 2.28 acres developed with 1 duplex dwelling unit and 2 detached single family dwellings on footprint lots, all to be served by a new private driveway. Subject Property is located at 1036 Holy Cross Road, Account #46-029002-0000000.
b) SETH & BONNIE DESROCHERS: Final Plat application for a minor two (2) lot subdivision to subdivide an existing 67.27-acre parcel into two lots in the Residential 1 District, with Lot #1 to be 10.31 acres developed with a single-family dwelling unit and Lot #2 to be 56.96 acres developed with a single-family dwelling unit. Each new lot to be developed with a private driveway for access. Subject property is located at 0 Colchester Pond Road, Account #09-017003-0000000.
c) KAREN SPEAR, DENNIS LANPHER & RIVERS EDGE BUILDING DEVELOPMENT, LLC: Preliminary Plat application for a five (5) lot, twenty-eight (28) unit Planned Unit Development in the Residential 2 District. Lot #1 to be 0.85 acres to be developed with a single-family dwelling unit; Lot #2 to be 0.60 acres to be developed with a single-family dwelling unit; Lot #3 to be 2.27 acres developed with an existing single-family house and accessory structures; Common Land A and B to be 1 single-family dwelling unit, 10 duplex units, and 1 triplex unit townhome on footprint lots. Project to be served by an upgraded driveway to serve for Lots 1, 2 and 3, and a public road to serve units 4-27. Subject property is located at 1269 Blakely Road, account #07-040003-0000000.
d) FIREHOUSE 282 LLC & DAVID BALL: Conditional Use Application to establish an automotive tinting and decal installation business under Use 2.520 Automotive Accessory Sales with Installation in the General Development 2 District. Subject property is located at 282 Ethan Allen Avenue, Account #20-004021-0000000.
e) HEINEBERG PROPERTIES, LLC: Conditional Use application to establish a 2-building self-storage facility under Use 9.220 Mini Storage with all storage within completely enclosed structures on the property formerly occupied by a dry-cleaner and pet food store in the General Development 1 and General Development 1 Commercial Overlay districts. Subject property is located at 110 Heineberg Drive, Account #37-017002-0000000.
f) SIBYL HARWOOD: Conditional Use application to replace an existing residential deck in the Shoreland Overlay District and increase the degree of encroachment of the structure within 100 feet of the mean water mark of Lake Champlain. Subject property is located at 836 Coates Island Road, Account #61-001002-0200000.
