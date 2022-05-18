Public Hearing- Colchester Development Review Board 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) BRAD BENOURE: Final Plat application for a minor Planned Unit Development to add four (4) new residential units in the Residential Three (R3) District. Lot is presently developed with the existing single-family dwelling unit, and proposal will add 1 duplex dwelling unit and 2 detached single family dwellings on footprint lots, all to be served by a new private driveway. Subject Property is located at 1036 Holy Cross Road, Account #46-029002-0000000.
b) ALLEN BROOK DEVELOPMENT INC: Preliminary Plat application for a four (4) lot, twenty-four (24) unit Planned Unit Development. Lot #3 to be undeveloped, Lot #3A to include Common Land A to be 12.13 acres developed with 13 single family dwelling units and 1 duplex dwelling unit on footprint lots; Common Land B to be 1.43 acres developed with 7 single family dwelling units and 1 duplex dwelling unit on footprint lots. Common Land C to be 0.19 acres and left undeveloped. Proposed subdivision is to be served by a new public road, community on-site wastewater, municipal water, and on-site stormwater management. Subject property is located at 203 Belwood Avenue, Account #48-037002-0000000 and 0 Caleb Court, Account #50-046032-0000000.
c) EUGENE BUTTON AND VERMONT LAND TRUST: Conditional Use Application for a wetland restoration project at the site of an earthen dam and impoundment area including the removal, clearing, and excavation of over 100 cubic yards of earth material within the Water Protection Overlay District. Subject Property is located at 0 Roosevelt Highway, Account #08-030003-0000000.
May 18, 2022
find, follow, fan us: