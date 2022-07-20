Public Hearing-Colchester: Development Review Board 8/10/2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 10, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) PP-23-03: THE HOUSING INITIATIVE, LLC & SEVERANCE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC: Preliminary Plat application for a major Planned Unit Development to subdivide a 63-acre parcel into 36 new lots to be comprised of mixed uses including approximately 593 dwelling units in multi-family dwellings, senior housing, and condominium dwellings, with commercial uses such as offices, groceries, short-order restaurants and childcare facilities. Proposed subdivision is to be served by new water, sewer, stormwater, and road infrastructure. Subject property is located at 0 Roosevelt Highway, Account #08-038023-0000000.
b) PP-23-04: THOMAS W. MARTIN III: Preliminary Plat application for a major Planned Unit Development to convert an existing 4-unit multi-family dwelling into a 5-unit multi-family dwelling. No increase in building area is proposed. Proposed dwellings are to be served by municipal water, existing on-site wastewater and existing parking. Subject property is located at 5779 Roosevelt Highway, Account #14-023000-0000000.
