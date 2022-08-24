Public Hearing: Colchester Development Review Board 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-23-06: CAROLYN HAWKES LIFE ESTATE: Final Plat application to subdivide a 5.5-acre lot in the Residential One and Water Protection Overlay Districts into two lots: Lot 1 to be 4.72 acres developed with the existing single-family dwelling unit and Lot 2 to be 0.93 acres developed with a new single-family dwelling unit and accessory dwelling unit. Each lot is to be served by individual in-ground wastewater systems, municipal water, and a shared access. Subject property is located at 1889 Blakely Road, Account #07-026003-0000000.
b) FP-23-07: CLAY POINT PROPERTIES, LLC: Final Plat application to amend a previously approved final plat application to show as-built contours, elevations, and grading of the subdivisions, including modifications to the stormwater system on the site. Subject property is located at 42 Clay Point Road, Account #16-032000-0000000.
