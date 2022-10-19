Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on November 9, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-23-11: BRAD BENOURE: Final Plat application to amend a previously approved application for a 1-lot, 5-unit minor Planned Unit Development to be served by a new private driveway, on-site wastewater, and municipal water. Amendment is to add one single-family dwelling unit (Unit #6) and extend the driveway and utilities to support that unit. Subject property is located at 1036 Holy Cross Road, Account #46-029002-0000000.
b) FP-23-13: ALLEN BROOK DEVELOPMENT INC: Final Plat application for a four (4) lot, twenty-four (24) unit Planned Unit Development. Lot #3 to be 4.14 acres and undeveloped, Lot #3A to include Common Land A to be 14.82 acres developed with 13 single family dwelling units and 1 duplex dwelling unit on footprint lots and include 5.31 acres of open space; Common Land B to be 1.43 acres developed with 7 single family dwelling units and 1 duplex dwelling unit on footprint lots; and Common Land C to be 0.17 acres and left undeveloped. Proposed subdivision is to be served by a new public road, community on-site wastewater, municipal water, and on-site stormwater management. Subject properties are located at 203 Belwood Avenue, Account #48-037002-0000000 and 0 Caleb Court, Account #50-046032-0000000.
c) FP-23-12: 17 MILL & MAIN, LLC: Final Plat application for a minor Planned Unit Development to create four new lots. Lot #1 to be 0.544 acres developed with the existing single-family dwelling unit; Lot #2 to be 0.386 acres developed with a new single-family dwelling unit; Lot #3 to be 0.264 acres developed with a new single-family dwelling unit; Lot #4 to be 0.671 acres developed with a single-family dwelling unit and community wastewater system; and Lot #5 to be 0.279 acres developed with a new single-family dwelling unit. Proposed subdivision to include an upgraded shared driveway, community wastewater system, and municipal water, with alterations to the access at 960 Main Street. Subject property is located at 984 Main Street, Account #24-005003-0000000.
d) CU-23-02: 38 WEST LAKESHORE SPE LLC: Conditional Use Application pursuant to §4.05D and Table A-1 of the Colchester Development Regulations to convert a single-family dwelling unit to a 3-unit, 3-bedroom Inn with minor site modifications in the Lakeshore One (LS1) District. Subject property is located at 38 West Lakeshore Drive, Account #65-022002-0000000.
