Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on January 11, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) CU-23-05 PBGC LLC: Conditional Use Application as required under Table A-1 to convert an existing seasonal dwelling unit to a year-round single-family dwelling unit in the Lakeshore 1 (LS1) District. Subject Property is located at 161 East Lakeshore Drive, Account #66-005003-0030000.
b) VAR-23-01 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION: Variance application requesting a reduction of the required parking space length established under §10.01 and Appendix B of the Colchester Development Regulations. Specific request is to reduce the required parking space length from 20 ft to 18 ft to accommodate as-built ADA improvements. Subject property is located at 218 Lower Mountain View Drive, Account #01-020273-0000000.
c) FP-23-14: NAZMUL HABIB & NEGAR SULTANA: Final Plat application to subdivide a 5.22-acre lot in the Residential Two district into two lots: Lot 1 to be 4.39 acres developed with the existing single-family dwelling and Lot 2 to be 0.76 acres developed with a duplex dwelling unit. Each lot is to be served by municipal water, shared access and in-ground wastewater systems located on Lot 1. Subject property is located at 1702 Main Street, Account #22-168013-0000000.
d) FP-23-15: ALLEN & NADIA DACRES: Final Plat application for a minor four-unit Planned Unit Development to construct 2 one-bedroom dwelling units above the existing 2-story detached garage on a lot occupied by an existing duplex dwelling unit. All units to be located on one lot and served by municipal water and on-site wastewater. Subject property is located at 63 & 65 Sunderland Woods Road, Account #03-029013-0000000 and #03-029013-0010000.
December 21, 2022
find, follow, fan us: