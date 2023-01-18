 Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 18, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board 

Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on February 8, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.

a) VAR-23-02 3G LLC: Variance application requesting restoration of the nonconforming use of the structure as a seasonal dwelling unit that was previously abandoned per §2.12 of the Development Regulations. Subject property is located at 793 East Lakeshore Drive, Account #67-019003-0030000.

b) FP-23-16 WHITTENS LANDING HOMEOWNERS ASSOCATION: Final Plat application to amend a previously approved planned unit development to increase the size of the previously approved footprint lots for Units 1 – 3, 6, 10, 11 – 14, and 16 – 19 to capture existing patio areas and deck steps, and/or allow for patios in the future, and reduce the Planned Unit Development buffer to accommodate this modification. Subject property is located at 0 Fox Run, Account #07-075003-0000000.

January 18, 2023

