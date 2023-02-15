 Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 15, 2023

Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on March 8, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.

a) CU-23-06: CAMERON & HEATHER FELDMAN: Conditional Use application as required under §2.09A(7)(b) of the Colchester Development Regulations to construct a second accessory structure in the front yard of a property in the Residential One (R1) District. Subject property is located at 109 Cliff Road, Account #74-003000-0000000.

b) CU-23-07 BR3 LLC & SCOTT BREVELERI: Conditional Use application to amend a previous site plan approval for the establishment of a 3,000 sf Large day care facility (Use 7.800) with four employees and spaces for up to 20 children within an existing General Office building located in the Industrial (IND) District. Subject property is located at 2209 Main Street, Account #22-179013-0010000.

