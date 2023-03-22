Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on April 12, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-23-18 ALAN CLARK: Final Plat Application to subdivide an existing 8.54 acre parcel in the Residential 1 (R1) District into three lots: Lot 1 to be 0.98 acres in size with no development proposed at this time, to be served by the existing access on Mill Pond Rd; Lot 2 to be 2.18 acres in size with the existing three-bedroom dwelling unit and 2-bedroom accessory dwelling unit served by the existing access on Mill Pond Rd, in-ground wastewater system and municipal water; and Lot 3 to be 5.38 acres developed with an 8-bedroom duplex dwelling unit served by an upgraded access on Blakely Rd, a new shared in-ground wastewater system and a shared on-site drilled well. Subject property is located at 76 Mill Pond Road, Account #26-005003-0000000.
March 22, 2023
