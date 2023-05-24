Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 14, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) VAR-23-03 STEWART HALL: Variance application seeking relief under §9.05L of the Colchester Development Regulations to run overheard electricity across Sunset View Road and along approximately 550 ft of the subject property to serve previously approved building lots at 0 Moonlight Ridge and 81 Moonlight Ridge. Subject property is located at 0 Moonlight Ridge, Account #71-003033-0000000.
b) CU-23-08 SUNDERLAND FARM COMMUNITY LLC: Conditional Use Application in conjunction with SP-23-25 to modify a previously approved conditional use approval for a 3-story multi-family dwelling with first-floor multi-family residential in the Sunderland Farm Community PUD. Proposed amendment includes 1) altering the building footprint from 16,007 sf to 15,897 sf; 2) increasing unit count from 42 to 45 units, and 3) relocating site amenities, recreational facilities, and supporting infrastructure on Lots 5, 5A, and 5B of the Sunderland Farm Community PUD. Subject property is located at 114 Dylan Avenue, Account #04-030053-0000000; 0 Dylan Ave, Account #04-030383-0000000; and 0 Stuart Ave, Account #04-030283-0000000.
